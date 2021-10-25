Road works for Marlfield area in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council have given notification that there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-3620-2 & L-3620-3 at Marlfield Road, Clonmel from 08:00hrs to 17:00hrs on Thursday October 28 to facilitate ESB & Site Clearance.
Temporary Traffic Management will be in place with diversions. Traffic leaving Marlfield Village will be diverted onto the L3288. Traffic going to Marlfield will be diverted onto the L3282.
Local access to Inish na Managh - Inishlounaght and private residents will be maintained.
Please expect delays.
Skeheenarinky captain Fionán O'Sullivan accepts the South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Cup from South Board chairman, Nicholas Moroney. Pic: Michael Boland
