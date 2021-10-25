€60,000 funding for Knockmealdown amenity projects welcomed

Three separate projects have been awarded €20,000 each across the Knockmealdown Mountains under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
The projects include the upgrade and extension of the existing Bay Lough car park at the Vee, improvements to the existing Tipperary Heritage Way around Bay Lough and improvements to the Knockmealdown Way between Newcastle to Ballyporeen. The projects were put forward by Tipperary County Council and South Tipperary Development Company.
"Well done to Knockmealdown Active who have constantly been advocating for increased funding to the Knockmealdown region. Upgrades to some of our local walking and hiking trails is badly needed and this funding will be hugely impactful across the area for the benefit of locals and tourists alike. Thanks to Minister Heather Humphries for funding the projects. Following the recent St Declan’s Way Launch in Mount Mellary, Deputy McGrath and I made representations to the Minister and her department seeking support for the specific applications on the Tipperary side of the Knockmealdowns and it was great to learn that three separate projects were funded today," said Cllr Mairin McGrath.
