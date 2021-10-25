Search

25/10/2021

€60,000 funding for Knockmealdown amenity projects welcomed

Fundraising mountain walk in Galbally

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Three separate projects have been awarded €20,000 each across the Knockmealdown Mountains  under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
The projects include the upgrade and extension of the existing Bay Lough car park at the Vee, improvements to the existing Tipperary Heritage Way around Bay Lough and improvements to the Knockmealdown Way between Newcastle to Ballyporeen. The projects were put forward by Tipperary County Council and South Tipperary Development Company.

"Well done to Knockmealdown Active who have constantly been advocating for increased funding to the Knockmealdown region. Upgrades to some of our local walking and hiking trails is badly needed and this funding will be hugely impactful across the area for the benefit of locals and tourists alike. Thanks to Minister Heather Humphries for funding the projects. Following the recent St Declan’s Way Launch in Mount Mellary, Deputy McGrath and I made representations to the Minister and her department seeking support for the specific applications on the Tipperary side of the Knockmealdowns and it was great to learn that three separate projects were funded today," said Cllr Mairin McGrath.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Dundrum Athletics Club notes and fixtures

Dundrum AC's men at the Munster Novice Cross Country Championships in Turnpike. L-R: Dermot Hayes, Jim Hally, Martin Keane, Declan Buckley, Michael Ryan, Ruaidhri Devitt and Michael Moore

Home

Dundrum Athletics Club notes and fixtures

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media