Dundrum Athletics Club notes and fixtures

Dundrum AC's men at the Munster Novice Cross Country Championships in Turnpike. L-R: Dermot Hayes, Jim Hally, Martin Keane, Declan Buckley, Michael Ryan, Ruaidhri Devitt and Michael Moore
Munster Novice Cross Country Championships
The Munster Novice Cross Country Championships were held in Turnpike on Sunday, October 24. We had 9 athletes compete. In the women's race over 4km we had two compete with 22nd Eimear Loughman 16:23 and 25th Karen Coughlan 16:34. The men raced over 6km and we had 7 compete. First home for the club was 24th Martin Keane 21:05, he was followed by 42nd Dermot Hayes 21:59, 59th Ruaidhri Devitt 23:30, 61st Michael Ryan 23:54, 64th Jim Hally 24:07, 67th Michael Moore 24:38 and 73rd Declan Buckley 25:29.
MUNSTER JUVENILE EVEN AGE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Munster Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships were held in Turnpike on Sunday October 24. We had plenty of juveniles compete in what were huge fields of runners. In the Girls U10 we had 38th Katelyn Shanahan, 65th Ellen Maher, 70th Sarah Guilfoyle, 120th Katie Collins and 133rd Aine O'Neill. Katelyn was on the Tipp Team that placed 4th. In the Boys U10 we had Jesse Julian, 95th Sean O'Neill, 98th Aaron Kelly, 112th Michael Ryan and 116th Patrick Ryan. Jesse lead the Tipp Team to the Bronze medals. In the Girls U12 we had 29th Belle Kelly, 35th Elisse Kelly, 63rd Molly Butler, 123rd Shannon Browne and 125th Florrie Ryan. In the Boys U12 we had 4th Albert Maher, 32nd Niall Quirke, 53rd Rocco Julian and 97th Aaron O'Shea. Albert lead the Tipp Team to the Bronze medals. In the Girls U14 we had 44th Anna Butler, 70th Ruby Maher, 73rd Brid Quirke, 79th Anna Ryan and 83rd Chloe O'Neill. Anna was on the Tipp Team that placed 5th. In the Boys U14 we had 53rd Evan Burke, 70th Conor O'Donnell, 75th Cian Ryan and 78th Oisin O'Neill. In the Girls U16 we only had one athletes with 20th Paula Quirke. In the Girls U18 we had two compete with 5th Kate Ferncombe and 13th Orla Ryan.
