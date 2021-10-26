New coffee bar opens in Tipperary run by hurlers Seamie Callanan and Paudie Maher

Best of luck!
Pictured above is Tommy Barrett attending the official opening of Heyday Coffee Bar that opened on Saturday, October 23.
Heyday is run by Tipperary hurlers Seamie Callanan and Paudie Maher.
It is located on Lower Liberty Square and is a great addition to the town.
See this week's Tipperary Star Business page
Anna Rose Kennedy looks for options in Aherlow's win over Moyle Rovers in the Camida Senior A Semi Final. pics: CAHIR MEDIA
Ardfinnan's Gavin Whelan holds on to possession despite the strong challenge of Lorcan Egan (JK Brackens) in Sunday's County SFC quarter-final encounter played at Golden. pic: michael boland
