Flooding in Newcastle area

Cllr Mairin McGrath has urged motorists to take care on the roads this morning due to local flooding.
"Flood out at the Tar Bridge this morning on backroad between Newcastle and Goatenbridge and the main road remains flooded today too.Most other places locally seem to be fine," said Cllr McGrath.
