Knocklofty flood r elief scheme to go to public consultation stage

The Knocklofty flood relief scheme is going out to public consultation.
"Happy to report that the flood relief scheme for Knocklofty will go live for a public consultation on November 8.
The scheme aims to alleviate the risk of flooding in Knocklofty, which we all know to be a significant ongoing issue. Knocklofty is a constant black spot in the area for flooding, disrupting a lot of people using the busy Wood road. Tipperary County Council have appointed Byrne Looby to undertake the design and implementation in association with the OPW.
Locals will be invited to submit their thoughts and experiences with the flooding problems in the area. Local knowledge will be key to the success of this scheme," said Cllr Mairin McGrath.
