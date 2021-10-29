INTERVIEW: 'It's a great town,' new monthly craft market set up in Tipperary

A new monthly craft market has been set up in Tipperary Town, offering a wide selection of local and Tipperary craft.

The market is being organised by Mary Black of Inspyre Crafts, a small business owner from Tipperary Town, with the help of her brother, Cllr Tony Black.

After setting up her own business in 2018, Mary found it difficult to reach potential customers outside of social media platforms. While attending other craft markets in different parts of the country she saw an opportunity not only for herself but for Tipperary Town, and all of the talented local crafters and small businesses there.

Mary says that a craft market in the town would give these crafters and small businesses a platform to showcase their products and engage with customers in a way that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

“Tipperary is a great town, with fantastic local crafters and small business owners who deserve to have a dedicated space where they can connect with the public, and where their products and crafts can be seen.

“As a small business owner I know the difficulties of reaching people when you have no shop of your own in which to display your work.

“This market is all about small businesses helping each other, and to promote the importance of supporting and shopping local. The Tipperary Town Craft Market will not only be a way to help small businesses, but also a social event where people can come to not only browse products, but to meet up and have a chat with others. With restrictions lifting, it offers a way to bring people of the community back together after so much isolation, and it is also something for people to be able to look forward to during the winter months,” said Mary.

She has received a great reaction to the news of the market so far, with many people eager to be involved. Depending on the success of the first two markets, she will consider holding the market bi-monthly to give all interested crafters and small business owners a chance to display and sell their work.

“I hope that the market will bring people back into the heart of the town, increase footfall, and hopefully bring more business not only to the market, but to other shops in the town centre too, something much needed after the impact of Covid-19,” added Mary.

The first market will be held on Saturday, November 6 in the Marian Hall, St Michael’s Street, from 11am-4pm.

There will be 20 stalls on the day, all selling a variety of wonderful, locally crafted products, from knitwear to food, from personalised gifts to artwork. There will certainly be something for everyone.