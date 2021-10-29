PICTURE: Almost €40m investment in milk processing in this Tipperary town

Tipperary Co-op Chair, William Ryan, and CEO John Daly with Minister Charlie McConalogue and Deputy Jackie Cahill at the official opening of the new dryer facility
Tipperary Co-operative has officially opened its new drying facility at Station Road, Tipperary Town marking a huge day for the facility and for the region.
The €37m investment by the Co-op in milk processing and upgraded waste facilities was officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue on Friday last, October 22.
INVESTMENT
The Co-operative invested over €37m in capital projects over the last three years; a new high specification dryer/evaporator (€32.7m) and an enhanced waste facility (€4.2m).
Minister McConalogue inspected the new facility during his visit along with Tipperary Co-op Chair, William Ryan, CEO John Daly and representatives of the dairy industry past and present before unveiling a plaque to mark the opening of the new facilities.
