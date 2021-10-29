Taoiseach Micheál Martin opens new forty bed unit at Tipperary University Hospital

Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened a new forty bed modular unit at Tipperary University Hospital today ( Friday October 29).

Taoiseach Martin said the new unit had arrived in the ‘nick of time’ to enable the Clonmel hospital to cope with the outbreak of the Covid pandemic last year.

The new state-of-the-art 40-bed modular unit, which measures 3,300 square metres, is the largest modular ward extension in Ireland and consists of a two-storey accommodation block linked to the main hospital. It features 40 single en-suite bedrooms, reception and lounge areas, kitchen facilities, staff changing rooms, store rooms and drug preparation facilities. Each floor holds 20 new bedrooms and the ground floor has been designated as ‘Surgical 3’, as it directly links to the surgical area of the main hospital. The first floor will be used as a general ward block, known as ‘Medical 4’. The bedrooms vary in size to accommodate different usages including: Semi Ambulant; Bariatric; Fully Ambulant; and Assisted Bedrooms.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “I am delighted to open this new state-of-the-art 40-bed unit at Tipperary University Hospital, which is the largest modular extension of its kind in Ireland. This additional capacity will have a significant impact on the care provided for communities across South Tipperary, North Tipperary and West Waterford. It will improve patient experience by offering the privacy of a single en-suite room. It will also assist in better infection prevention and control measures, which we know is paramount not just during the pandemic, but at all times.”

Professor Peter Murchan, consultant at Tipperary University Hospital said the new unit arrived at the right time to allow staff deal with the outbreak of the pandemic.

“It was absolutely fortuitous that the unit opened when it did and two weeks later we were inundated with Covid presentations.This new unit made all the difference,” he said.

Maria Barry, General Manager, Tipperary University Hospital said: “This is a significant day for Tipperary University Hospital as we officially open the new 40-bed modular building. The new building provides the hospital with a modern department that will facilitate the delivery of safe, effective and efficient patient care. I would like to acknowledge the work of ESS Modular, HSE Estates, SSWHG and hospital management.”

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South/South West Hospital Group said: “This new modular unit provides the hospital with a modern departmen