29/10/2021

BREAKING: Tipperary shop among 35 locations that sold winning Lotto tickets in latest draw

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The National Lottery has revealed the selling locations where each of the 35 tickets that matched 5 numbers in Wednesday night’s (27th October) draw were purchased.

The winning ticket holders from 13 counties will now go on to claim €22,872 each.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The 35 winners, who all now have tickets worth €22,872, came incredibly close to becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland after coming to within just one number of the €19,060,800 jackpot on offer in the midweek draw.

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to check their tickets carefully and advising the 35 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "Wednesday night’s draw saw 35 players nationwide scoop €22,872 after matching 5 numbers in the main Lotto draw.

"The biggest winners from the midweek draw came from 13 counties with 28 players purchasing their tickets in-store and the remaining 7 winners purchasing their tickets online.

"Due to the jackpot remaining capped, the Match 5 prize tier enjoyed a boosted prize fund as the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next winning prize tier with a winner.

"We are advising all 35 winners to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize."

See the Tipperary location below:

*Lotto Match 5 prize winners on Wednesday 27th October 2021 (35 winners of €22,872)

Tipperary
Costcutter, Ballinlough, Bansha, Co. Tipperary

Local News

