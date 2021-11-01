SHOCKING! Ongoing robberies in Tipperary cemetery have taken another twist

File photo
The ongoing robberies of flowers and shrubs in Two Mile Borris Cemetery took another twist on Thursday Night of last week.
This time the thieves decided to take stone chippings off three graves, leaving nothing but disturbance on all the graves.
Families of the deceased were shocked when news broke on Friday morning.
Thurles gardaí were summoned to the cemetery to see the disturbance that took place.
Perhaps the erection of the signs that were removed in Cemetery some five years ago should be re-erected.
Your co-operation on this crime would be very much appreciated.
See Two Mile Borris notes in this week's Tipperary Star
The Irish Stallion Trail is now in its eighth year. Photo credit - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM)
Congratulations and best wishes to Marian Riordan who has taken up the position as Club PGA Professional at the Dundrum House Hotel and Golf resort.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.