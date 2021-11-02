Ambulance 'did not service a single 999 call-out' in Tipp but was 'sent to Aran Islands'

Independent TD for Tipperary, Mattie McGrath, has criticised the National Ambulance Service and says it needs to be overhauled.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy McGrath said: “The National Ambulance Service is in paralysis. The paramedics and first responders are voting with their feet and leaving,” he began, addressing his comments to Minister Simon Coveney who was leading the Government’s side of the Chamber during the debate on Tuesday, October 5.

“Response to emergency calls is evaluated including response times. On one recent day, the Clonmel ambulance did not service a single 999 call-out in county Tipperary. It was sent as far away as the Aran Islands. This is crazy,” continued Deputy McGrath.

“The fleet is burning out, as well as the manpower. It is frustrating that they might get a call from anywhere, it could be 120 or 140 miles away and they have to respond to it while a poor patient on the ground or at home, with whatever injuries, thinks the ambulance is on the way.

“They are not told that the ambulance is two, three or four hours away. This is madness and it needs to be overhauled. The call centres do not understand the geography,” he said. In reply, the Minister said: “I am not sure that there is anywhere in the country where there is an ambulance that is two or three hours away,” to which Deputy McGrath retorted: “It happened.”

The Minister said: “If the Deputy has specific instances of significant delay times like that, I would certainly like to get the detail and I will pass it on directly to the Minister for Health.”