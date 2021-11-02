Planning lodged by a Tipperary GAA club for six metre high lighting for walkway

GAA club make application
Planning has been lodged by a Tipperary GAA club for a six metre high lighting for a walkway.
Moycarkey Borris GAA Club made the application to Tipperary County Council to construct and erect the six metre high lighting standards with LED lighting around the walk of the existing pitch with all associated site works.
The development address is at Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles.
A decision is due by the local authority on December 23.
