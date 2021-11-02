'Free, open and must attend event and networking opportunity for businesses' in Tipp

The Tipperary Business Awards - hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce - will take place online this Thursday, November 4 from 2.30pm.

This virtual public event is free to attend and all are welcome. However, pre-registration on the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce website is essential to gain access.

Viewers will be tuning in to the awards show and live networking event from all over the world to see the best in business in Tipperary compete for a prestigious Tipperary Business Award.

Members of the business community and the general public all across the Premier County are encouraged to join the event online and show their support to local businesses.

The virtual nature of the awards has allowed the team at County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce to extend the reach of the awards show and networking event with viewers not only from Tipperary but investors and key stakeholders from all over the world set to join the event. Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward, said: “By hosting the awards online it has offered us a fantastic opportunity to showcase Tipperary businesses to a wider audience than any ballroom ever could free of charge and you could say we have embraced it.”

The awards recognise and celebrate excellence and the only criteria for entry is that the business has to be Tipperary-based. An independent panel of judges led by TUS formerly LIT have handled the adjudication to ensure the integrity of the awards and that the most deserving applicant is bestowed the award in each category.

A total of 39 businesses have been shortlisted and there will be thirteen individual award winners announced during the show. In addition to the category winners, an ultimate or overall winner will be declared The Tipperary Business of the Year 2021.

Furthermore, The President’s Award is an extraordinary honour bestowed by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce President, Paula Carney-Hofler, to someone who has made an incredible contribution to society through their work.

The event will go live from 2.30pm and will begin with some casual virtual networking. Renowned sports journalist and Tipperary business owner Paul Collins of Ballywire Media will MC the event recorded and produced by Thurles’ very own AVSS.

Straight after the awards ceremony a virtual networking event and wrap party kindly sponsored by Red PR will continue until the close of business.

The Chamber is keen to use this event to welcome members, newcomers and the general public to join in the celebration online.

Michelle added: “If you are in business in Tipperary and have ever been curious about the County Chamber, what we do and how your business could benefit from membership, this is a free, open and must attend event and networking opportunity for you and your business.”

For further information and to register to attend the virtual Business Awards, visit the Chamber of Commerce website: www.countytipperarychamber.com or follow their social media channels to stay up to date with all the awards news over the coming days.