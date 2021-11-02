FOR SALE! Beautifully presented two-bedroom Tipperary cottage 'full of charm'

Rose Cottage, Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary
Rose cottage is a beautifully presented, detached, two-bedroom cottage full of charm, character and old world appeal, combined with modern day comforts set on c. 0.66 acres.
Decorated and maintained to a high standard in keeping with the original cottage theme, Rose Cottage has been sympathetically extended in recent times to create a light, bright and comfortable home.
The original cottage, built in the mid 1800s, is kept cosy with the benefit of external wrap around insulation and the walls of the extension are also insulated.
Rose cottage has the benefit of being set in a rural location but with the convenience of being only 4km from Roscrea town and with easy access to the M7 Motorway.
The accommodation includes kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
To view the full ad, click here.
