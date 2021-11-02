Publc invited to make submissions on draft bylaws for burial grounds in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has recently published its draft burial ground bylaws and members of the public are invited to give ytheir views and make submissions.
The draft bye-laws will be available for public inspection, during normal office hours (daily from 9.30am until 4.30pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) until Wednesday, January 12 at the following locations:
Tipperary County Council Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91N512.
Tipperary County Council Civic Offices, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45A099.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Civic Offices, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.
Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District Civic Offices, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary.
Thurles Municipal District Civic Offices, Castle Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.
How to make a Submission
Submissions must be received by 4.30pm on Wednesday, 12th January 2022 in one of the following ways:
On-line, at the link below:
By e-mail to burialgrounds@tipperarycoco.ie
In person using a Submission form, at any of the locations listed above.
By written submission to Draft Burial Ground Bye-Laws, Environment & Climate Action Section, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.
