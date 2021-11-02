Gardaí investigate theft of toys from Fethard playground

Youths involved in anti-social behaviour at a Fethard playground on Halloween night stole some toy wheelbarrows from the amenity.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the theft of the plastic wheelbarrows from Fethard Community Playground on Sunday to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640 with any information.
“The community in Fethard work hard to keep this area as a nice place for the local kids to play and we would like to assist them in that,” said a Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson.
First three home in the Women's Munster Senior Cross Country Championships on Sunday last. Ciara O Neill Clonmel AC, Aoife Cooke Eagle AC and Shona Heaslip Riocht AC,
L/R: Paul Minogue and Evan Fitzgerald, Clonmel AC, Mossie Bracken, Moycarkey Coolcroo, John Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes, Kevin Moore, Dundrum, and David Sheahan, Nenagh Olympic
