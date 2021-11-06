Tipperary firm to the forefront of rollout of mass antigen testing

Clonmel-based firm, Ryan Safety Management, have teamed up with JACE Medical to offer a solution to make reliable mass rapid antigen testing widely available in Ireland’s re-opening strategy from the restrictions imposed during Covid-19.

The Clonmel company, which is based at Dr Croke Place, was established in 2012 by Stephen Ryan (HDip SHWW).

It provides professional safety services to clients and companies working in a range of business sectors.

Under the medical supervision of Dr John T Doherty, JACE Medical and Ryan Safety Management have successfully tested over 500,000 people in Ireland using MHRA, HPRA and CE-marked antigen tests administered by teams of trained medical professionals.

Dr John Doherty, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry who worked on the frontline during the global pandemic, is all too familiar with the need for a rapid response, and over the last 18 months has been at the forefront of antigen testing.

He believes the answer to the effective rollout of antigen tests is a collaborative approach between public and private partners.

The combined methodology and experience gained from testing over 20,000 people each week in Ireland, and mass testing for a number of large-scale public events including sport, conferences and music events is a key advantage and is the reason why these two Irish companies say they have come together to pool their knowledge and resources.

Their testing method features several testers to one data entry staff, rapid flow through, QR codes on tests scanned and matched to QR codes on an app, with an average queuing time of six minutes at peak and an average of 1,500 people per hour.

The MHRA, HPRA and CE-marked antigen tests used by JACE Medical and Ryan Safety Management are stated to be the world’s most accurate and fastest SARS-COV-2 Antigen lateral flow testing kits, with high sensitivity and 100% specificity.

They have been extensively trialled and are claimed to deliver trustworthy results within minutes.