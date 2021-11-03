Gardaí investigate damage caused to electric gates at two properties in Mullinahone area

Electric gates and intercoms at two properties in the Mullinahone area were damaged and interfered with between Sunday and Monday this week.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they received a report on Monday that this damage was caused at a house at Gurteen, Mullinahone.
The damage was discovered by the owner when they returned home.
The gates and intercom at a premises at Ballyduggan, Mullinahone were also damaged overnight on Sunday, October 31/Monday, November 1.
A loud car was heard in the area in the early hours of that morning.
Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
