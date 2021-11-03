Search

03/11/2021

Calling all Tipp clubs! Texaco support for sport registration in Premier County recommended

Clubs should register their interest ahead of the December 31st deadline

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A recommendation has gone out to sports clubs in Co. Tipperary to the effect that those intending to apply for funding under this year’s second Texaco Support for Sport initiative should register their interest ahead of the December 31st deadline by which actual applications should be made.

The scheme – which is open to sports clubs irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender – is one in which €130,000 is set aside for distribution in 26 equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants on a county-by-county basis.

Last year, the first year of the scheme, the successful Co. Tipperary applicant to receive a €5,000 award was Cullen-Lattin FC who used it to ‘purchase outdoor gym equipment’.

Amongst those from which new applications will be welcomed are clubs whose application may have been unsuccessful last year.

