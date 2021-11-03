EDITORIAL: You dare not cross a mother on the sideline of an underage match

How many underage matches have you been at where you might voice your anger over a referee’s decision?

At that same game, in all probability, there was someone behind you who had a commentary on your reaction or maybe they had an entirely different opinion to you for no other reason than because of the village they’re from.

And then suddenly you’re shouting witty remarks or maybe even expletives back and forth at each other.

It has happened to you or you’ve heard it happen to someone else. Even the quietest, most polite person can turn into a savage during a local derby hurling match.

Usually it’s an incident in the game involving a family member. People’s instinct is to protect their loved ones.

It’s only natural, right? That’s a poor excuse, it is still appalling behaviour and people need to quit it.

Maybe it is something we have to consciously give up.

Something we have to train our minds to do or not do in this case. The mothers can be the worst. Oftentimes they’ll start the verbal exchanges and they can keep it going for a whole 60 minutes.

You dare not cross a mother on the sideline of an underage match, it could be a very long contest for you. Violent scenes or referees, management or members of the crowd being accosted at games have no place at such occasions and yet it is endemic in this country.

And the hundreds of young people in attendance see it too and will no doubt carry on the tradition for generations to come.

This type of loutish behaviour is wrong. The common trope is that sure, we’re Irish, it’s part of our culture, the GAA, the pride in the parish.

And yes, all that has a place, but throwing punches in front of young children, cursing, verbally abusing people or officials, that’s not something to be proud of.

Is there any way of stamping out such scenes which mar many games?

The answer is no, we just can’t help ourselves.

Perhaps it’s just the nature of sport and competition.