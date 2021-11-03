BIG READ: Draft Strategy and Action Plan aims to transform and revitalise Tipperary

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force (TTRTF) has launched a public consultation on its Draft Strategy and Action Plan (the Plan) due for publication in early 2022.

The draft document is now available for download on the Task Force website tipptownrevitalisation.ie and copies are available to read at Tipperary Library.

A series of public presentations, open evenings and stakeholder meetings will take place throughout the month of November to get the input of the local community before the document is finalised.

The plan is the culmination of extensive consultation carried out in 2020/21, and includes an ambitious programme in the areas of Public Realm, Economic Development, Environment & Sustainability and Social Inclusion.

TTRTF and its partners will aim to transform and revitalise the town over a fifteen-year period, in collaboration with a broad range of stakeholders through the delivery of capital and enabling projects, including training and education initiatives, development of enterprise and tourism infrastructure, environmental initiatives and a comprehensive and broad reaching Social Inclusion programme that will target much needed supports at disadvantaged communities in the town.

There are numerous priority initiatives identified, including the refurbishment, and repurposing of Dan Breen House as a Youth & Further Education and Training Centre, full refurbishment and modernisation of Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, development of Tipperary Equine & Outdoor Activity Experience at Tipperary Racecourse and the enhancement of Tipperary Hills as a public leisure amenity.

The development of Tipperary ENGINE Digital Hub and Innovation centre is already underway, and TTRTF will look to progress the development of a new business park and other enterprise infrastructure for job creation in the coming years.

Tackling vacancy and dereliction in the town centre, and repurposing vacant buildings is also a key action, supported by a strengthening of policy and resources, which is emerging nationally, to address this widespread issue.

TTRTF chairperson Carmel Fox believes that the plan has the potential to be transformative for the town.

“Tipperary Town is a place with immense potential. The purpose of this plan is to set out a vision for the town into the future and identify ways to capitalise on that potential. The draft plan has been shaped by the people of the town and those that work and have a stake in it through the exhaustive consultation that was carried out over the past two years. We are now looking for one final push from the town and it’s people to ensure that the Strategy and Action Plan represents what the people want for Tipperary Town,” she said.

Joe Hayes, Chairman of Tipperary Town Chamber of Commerce, said: “Our members look forward to engaging with the consultation process in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan, Cathaoirleach, Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, stated that the actions in the draft Plan will further build on the great improvement work that is already taking place in the town. “The recent Market Yard enhancement and the scheduled completion of the River Ara Walk in 2022 by the council will add a new dimension to the town. The Main Street is also looking very well after the painting initiative driven by the Chamber of Commerce Enhancement Group.

“There is a real sense that things are starting to improve in Tipperary Town and the work of the Task Force will hopefully carry that momentum forward. However it is important that people engage and have their say now while plans are being finalised,” she said.

The Task Force will host a virtual online presentation of the plan on Monday, November 8 at 7 pm and will also hold two open evenings in the Tipperary Excel from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 11.

Members of the public and other stakeholders will be asked to give their feedback online through a dedicated form on the TTRTF website or by dropping a printed copy to the office in Bridge Street.