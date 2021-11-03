Search

03/11/2021

EVENT: Major newly commissioned solo exhibition comes to Tipperary

Cork-based artist Kevin Mooney with one of his paintings 'TRICKSTER'.

Martin Quinn

news@nationalist.ie

A major newly commissioned solo exhibition titled: The Erlish Tide by Irish artist Kevin Mooney, has opened at the Excel Gallery, Tipperary.

This exhibition is the artist’s first solo exhibition since 2019 and includes large scale paintings informed by the artist's research into the history, mythology and folklore of Samhain and Halloween.

The work explores the idea of the festival as cultural coloniser. Kevin Mooney’s previous research around the migration of Irish people, and its relationship with a lost Irish art history, has also been important in developing the work.

Mooney says that the famine in Ireland was the crucial event in turning Halloween into a global phenomenon, as Irish refugees brought their culture, stories and traditions with them to North America.

Blighters is the largest piece in the show and presents a version of Van Gogh’s The Potato Eaters as ghosts of Irish famine victims.

This exhibition is supported by an Arts Council Commissions Award and runs until November 27.

