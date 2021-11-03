PICTURES: The Mad Hatter comes to Premier County as kids have some Halloween fun

Roisín Price from Tipperary Town in her Mad Hatter costume all ready for the school Halloween party.
The Mad Hatter comes to Premier County as kids have some Halloween fun.
More pictures below:
A scare for Halloween by Aoibh and Billy O'Brien from Tipperary Town
Under the witches hat for Halloween is Madison Daly from Tipperary Town
Jackson Daly from Tipperary prepares for Halloween as the superhero Batman
Martin Darmody scored a crucial goal for Two-Mile-Borris in their 2-1 win away to Cahir Park on Sunday last in the Premier League.
