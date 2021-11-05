Search

05/11/2021

Burgess raises concerns over digital kiosk in Cashel, Co Tipperary

"I strongly believe that such adverts and the location are not appropriate in a world-class heritage town"

Burgess raises concerns over digital kiosk in Cashel, Co Tipperary

The kiosk outside the newly refurbished Cashel Palace Hotel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A Cashel based Tipperary Co Councillor has raised concerns about what he says is an 'inappropriate' digital kiosk for the heart of the heritage town of Cashel. 

"This week I have written to Council Management regarding my concerns about the advertisement section on the new public telephone box on the Main Street of Cashel," said Cllr Declan Burgess. 


"I strongly believe that such adverts and the location are not appropriate in a world-class heritage town. 

"Cashel prides itself as a great business and tourism town. These advertisements don't tie in with our Local Authorities plan for Cashel. It would be better served as an advertisement section for local news/events and particularly showcasing our historic points of interest for the high volume of visitors into Cashel. 

"These ‘Digital Pedestal’ phone kiosks with touch-sensitive screens and advertising space are run by Eir, in cooperation with Tipperary County Council.


"I hope we see changes soon as I know many local groups and businesses are very concerned about this issue". 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media