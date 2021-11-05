Burgess raises concerns over digital kiosk in Cashel, Co Tipperary

A Cashel based Tipperary Co Councillor has raised concerns about what he says is an 'inappropriate' digital kiosk for the heart of the heritage town of Cashel.

"This week I have written to Council Management regarding my concerns about the advertisement section on the new public telephone box on the Main Street of Cashel," said Cllr Declan Burgess.



"I strongly believe that such adverts and the location are not appropriate in a world-class heritage town.

"Cashel prides itself as a great business and tourism town. These advertisements don't tie in with our Local Authorities plan for Cashel. It would be better served as an advertisement section for local news/events and particularly showcasing our historic points of interest for the high volume of visitors into Cashel.

"These ‘Digital Pedestal’ phone kiosks with touch-sensitive screens and advertising space are run by Eir, in cooperation with Tipperary County Council.



"I hope we see changes soon as I know many local groups and businesses are very concerned about this issue".