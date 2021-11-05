Search

05/11/2021

Browne backs Árd Fheis motion on Litter/Fly Tipping Taskforce, speaks of cost to Tipperary County Council

“The traditional campaigns do not seem to be working"

Browne backs Árd Fheis motion on Litter/Fly Tipping Taskforce, speaks of cost to Tipperary County Council

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

At Sinn Fein’s recent Árd Fheis, Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne spoke of the need for a new way of addressing increasing levels of illegal dumping given the rising costs incurred by Tipperary County Council.

Teachta Browne said:

“During my address at the Árd Fheis, I backed a motion calling for a litter summit to be convened in early 2022 with the purpose of agreeing a collective approach across all sectors for tackling this issue.

“This motion also called for the creation of a Litter/Fly Tipping Task Force made up of relevant government and voluntary agencies to consider issues such as enforcement, behaviour change initiatives and infrastructure provision.

“I made the point that in 2019, the cost to Tipperary County Council of cleaning up illegal dumping and fly-tipping was €27,451. Last year, 2020, it nearly doubled to €52,823.

“And despite a 50% increase in fines issued in 2020, only 141 of 213 fines issued were paid.

“Something is clearly not working. Far from people being dissuaded from dumping by the use of CCTV systems and so on, the rate of dumping is increasing.

“The traditional campaigns do not seem to be working.

“That is why I backed the motion which called for a litter summit to be convened in early 2022 and for a Litter/Fly Tipping Task Force to be put together to address the ongoing scourge of littering and fly tipping which is posing a hazard to health at spots across Co Tipperary, takes away from the areas of outstanding beauty that the county has to offer, and costs the local authority more and more each year.

“Addressing the Árd Fheis, I asked whether we are happy to continue with the policies that have had limited or little success, or if we engage with all stakeholders in finding a suite of new approaches to the issue of dumping.

“The latter is the more worthwhile option in my view, and as such I fully supported this motion for a renewed and reinforced campaign against littering and fly-tipping.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media