Browne backs Árd Fheis motion on Litter/Fly Tipping Taskforce, speaks of cost to Tipperary County Council

At Sinn Fein’s recent Árd Fheis, Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne spoke of the need for a new way of addressing increasing levels of illegal dumping given the rising costs incurred by Tipperary County Council.

Teachta Browne said:

“During my address at the Árd Fheis, I backed a motion calling for a litter summit to be convened in early 2022 with the purpose of agreeing a collective approach across all sectors for tackling this issue.

“This motion also called for the creation of a Litter/Fly Tipping Task Force made up of relevant government and voluntary agencies to consider issues such as enforcement, behaviour change initiatives and infrastructure provision.

“I made the point that in 2019, the cost to Tipperary County Council of cleaning up illegal dumping and fly-tipping was €27,451. Last year, 2020, it nearly doubled to €52,823.

“And despite a 50% increase in fines issued in 2020, only 141 of 213 fines issued were paid.

“Something is clearly not working. Far from people being dissuaded from dumping by the use of CCTV systems and so on, the rate of dumping is increasing.

“The traditional campaigns do not seem to be working.

“That is why I backed the motion which called for a litter summit to be convened in early 2022 and for a Litter/Fly Tipping Task Force to be put together to address the ongoing scourge of littering and fly tipping which is posing a hazard to health at spots across Co Tipperary, takes away from the areas of outstanding beauty that the county has to offer, and costs the local authority more and more each year.

“Addressing the Árd Fheis, I asked whether we are happy to continue with the policies that have had limited or little success, or if we engage with all stakeholders in finding a suite of new approaches to the issue of dumping.

“The latter is the more worthwhile option in my view, and as such I fully supported this motion for a renewed and reinforced campaign against littering and fly-tipping.”