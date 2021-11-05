Search

05/11/2021

Top marks for Dean Maxwell Community Nursing in Roscrea - HIQA

The Dean Maxwell home was compliant in 20 of 21 categories

Top marks for Dean Maxwell Community Nursing in Roscrea - HIQA

Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit has received an overwhelmingly positive result in a new inspection report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), on Friday, November 5.

HIQA carried out a one-day unannounced inspection on the care home in The Valley, Roscrea, on August 25 this year, and the report was published on Friday, November 5.

All care homes are subject to such regular inspections. Dean Maxwell was found to be compliant in 20 out of 21 categories surveyed, a very high achievement.

There were 19 residents present on the day of inspection.

Overall, the inspector found that the residents were well cared for and supported and they enjoyed a good quality of life.
“The atmosphere in the centre was relaxed and calm and staff were observed to interact with residents in a respectful and caring manner. However, with the exception of the palliative care rooms, the space in the single bedrooms was too confined.”


“There were effective systems in place to monitor the quality and safety of care. There were adequate numbers and skill mix of staff available to meet the needs of residents.”

The person in charge was full time and had the required experience and
qualifications specified in the regulations.

