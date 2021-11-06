Search

06/11/2021

All clear for Bushy Park care home in Borrisokane

Inspection: Compliant or substantially compliant in 17 of 20 categories surveyed by HIQA

Bushy Park Nursing Home in Borrisokane

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Bushy Park Nursing Home on the Nenagh road in Borrisokane has been found to be compliant in nearly all categories of an inspection report, carried out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Inspectors visited the home on August 18, and the report was published on Friday last. All care homes are subject to regular inspections.


Bushypark nursing home is a purpose-built single-storey nursing home that provides 24-hour nursing care. It can accommodate up to 34 residents both male and female over the age of 18 years.

Care is provided for people with a range of needs: low, medium, high and maximum dependency. It is located on the outskirts of the town of Borrisokane. It provides short and long-term care primarily to older persons.


Some 21 residents were present on the day of the inspection.

Overall, the home was fully compliant in 17 of 20 categories surveyed, a high score.

“Overall, residents spoke positively about the staff working in the centre. They told the inspector that staff were kind and caring. Areas for improvement were required, predominantly in relation to infection prevention and control.

