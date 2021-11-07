Congratulations to Matthew Mulrooney from Roscrea - finalist in the Irish Law Awards 2021

Matthew Mulrooney
Congratulation to Matthew Mulrooney, a past pupil of Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré was a finalist in the Irish law Awards 2021, for the category of Law Student of the year.
The reception was held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Friday, October 29.
Matthew graduated with a Certificate in Culinary Arts and Business from Limerick Institute of Technology in 2011 but always had a passion for Law.
As a thirty-year-old, determined to achieve his dream, he returned to NUIG to undertake a Legal degree.
He is currently working with Ronan Daly Jerymn, one of Ireland's leading Law firms. Having been nominated for an Irish law Award, he is an example to others that it is never too late to follow your dreams.
Full Colaiste Phobal notes in this week's Tipperary Star page 19
