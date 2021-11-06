Irish Water lifts Boil Water Notice imposed on 4,000 consumers served by Carrick-on-Suir (Lingaun) Water Supply

Irish Water has lifted the Boil Water Notice imposed on 4,000 water consumers served by the Carrick-on-Suir (Lingaun) Public Water Supply on Tuesday.

Irish Water, partnership with Tipperary County Council, has issued a statement announcing that the Boil Water Notice issued in relation to this water supply scheme on November 2 is lifted with immediate effect following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water said:

"All consumers on the Carrick on Suir (Linguan) Public Water can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

"Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply."

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

"Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community," the statement continued.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing," it concluded.