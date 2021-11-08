Swiss Cottage walk reopened in Cahir after pathway works are completed

The Swiss Cottage walk in Cahir has reopened again to the delight of the public who frequent the beautiful walk.
Work on the pathway has been completed and Cllr Mairin McGrath has welcomed the reopening of the walk.
"Well done and thanks to Tipperary County Council, our engineers and the contractors particularly Edmond, Maitiu, Sean, Seanie & Mark, the crew at English Tarmacadam and Billy Ryan Fencing and everyone else involved in carrying out the works. It is a fantastic job and a wonderful amenity in our area.Please note that from Monday (today November 8), the path beyond the bridge known as Fisherman’s Path will be closed for a few weeks to facilitate further improvement works on that section," said Cllr McGrath
