Revealed: Planning granted for six apartments in protected structure in Tipperary

File photo
Tipperary County Council has granted conditional planning for six apartments in Tipperary.
Abercorn Developments Ltd made the application for a change of use from office and educational use to six apartments for residential use and street/ground floor pedestrian access for the first and second floor at Irish House, 63 and 64 Main Street, Tipperary.
It includes separate storage spaces ancillary to the residential use at first floor and second floor and construction of bin storage areas externally at ground floor level and alterations to the elevations and associated site works (the building is a protected structure with the RPS ref no. 56 in Tipperary Town and Environs Development Plan 2013).
There are ten conditions attached to the decision.
Brian McKeown's two goals helped Powerstown defeat Dualla in the Tipperary League Division 3 on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.