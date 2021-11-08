WOW! Six-bedroom bungalow with panoramic views on sale for €360,000 in Tipperary

Scragg, Boher, Carrigatogher, Nenagh, Tipperary
Harry Brann Auctioneers offer you the opportunity to acquire a large six-bedroomed bungalow built on an elevated circa 1.21 acre elevated site, boasting panoramic mountain and countryside views.
The property is located circa 8kms form Junction 26-M7 Motorway, circa 14kms from the market town of Nenagh, circa 34kms from Limerick City & circa 8kms from the popular lakeside towns of Ballina & Killaloe.
Accommodation includes: Entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/dining/living area, sun room/patio area, mezzanine area, six bedrooms - one ensuite & walk-in wardrobe, family bathroom, utility & hot press.
To view the full property, click here.
Brian McKeown's two goals helped Powerstown defeat Dualla in the Tipperary League Division 3 on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.