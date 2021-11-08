Two men arrested in relation to seizure of €1,900 worth of drugs in county Tipperary town

Gardaí seized an estimated €1,900 worth of illegal drugs during the search of a house in a housing estate in Fethard last Friday.
Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other aged in his 30s, were arrested in relation to the drugs, which comprised mostly heroin along with a small quantity of cannabis and tablets.
They were detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning and later released without charge and a file is being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.
Clonmel Celtic's Ayo Williams and Clonmel Town B's Darren Byrnes in action in Sunday’s Tipperary Cup first round game at the By-Pass which Celtic won 3-0. Pic: Michael Boland.
