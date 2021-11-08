Gardaí investigate theft of tools from lock-up garages in Clonmel area

Gardaí are Clonmel Garda Station (pictured) are investigating the crime
Burglars stole a variety of tools from two lock-up garages they raided in the Clonmel area last week.
An angle grinder and some lighter tools were stolen from the garages at Mountain Road, Clonmel overnight on Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 4.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in that area on the night of the burglary or has any information that may assist the Garda investigation to contact the station at (052) 6177641.
All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.
Clonmel Celtic's Ayo Williams and Clonmel Town B's Darren Byrnes in action in Sunday’s Tipperary Cup first round game at the By-Pass which Celtic won 3-0. Pic: Michael Boland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.