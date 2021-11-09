Tipp councillor issues warning over 'increasing occurrence of needle spiking in nightclubs'

In Limerick, gardaí are investigating reports that a young student was 'needle-spiked' on a night out
Cllr Máirín McGrath has issued a warning to Tipperary revellers over the "increasing occurrence of needle spiking in Irish nightclubs" which she has described as "absolutely terrifying".
In a post on social media, she said: "We’re going to have to face stricter entry requirements including full body searches to try and combat this vile trend.
"Please be extra vigilant for yourself and friends when you’re out, the mentality of people doing this is horrifying."
In Limerick, gardaí are investigating reports that a young student was 'needle-spiked' on a night out
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.