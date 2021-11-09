Search

County Tipperary named as one of the top five 'must see' destinations for food lovers in 2022

US travel guide Condé Nast has named Co Tipperary as one of the top 5 destinations to visit for 2022 for food lovers.

Rock of Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

"County Tipperary has long held an appeal for history buffs due to the atmospheric Rock of Cashel landmark – the most spectacular cluster of medieval buildings in Ireland,” the US travel bible says.


"But it has rarely been more than a half-day bullet point as part of a longer itinerary,” it continues.
“2022 should see guests pump the breaks, as there is much more to enjoy in this cosy, characterful county, from local artisans and family run woollen mills to craft distilleries and ancient cave formations.”


The Premier County was chosen as one of the best for 'foodies' as part of Condé Nast''s '22 holiday destinations for 2022'. The list is compiled by contributors and experts from around the world with local knowledge. 


The other regions chosen in this category are Birmingham, Jersey, Serbia and Bend, Oregon in the US.
Tipperary is the only Irish destination chosen by the respected magazine.

“In spring, Relais & Chateaux will open its newest property in Cashel. An artful renovation of a grand 18th-century house once home to Ireland’s archbishops, Cashel Palace will offer 42 smart rooms and suites, a promising spa and a restaurant focusing on hyper-local, seasonal dishes.


"A cornucopia of goodies can also be gobbled up on Tipperary Food Tours, which take in honey farms – showcasing the importance of protecting the tiny but impactful Irish black bee – and trad cheesemakers where you can indulge in an unfathomably creamy wedge of Cashel Blue.


"Walk it all off along the blustery shoreline of Lough Derg, where you’ll be joined by kayakers, paddleboarders and cyclists whizzing alongside acres of cheerful wildflower meadows."

