Sadness in Tipperary with death of kind and gentle German national

The death occurred recently of Dieter Klein, Killballyboy Clogheen.
The late Dieter Klein
Dieter is survived by his wife Tess, his children Patrick, David, Gary, Kyela, Nicole, Kevin and Jayson and all his extended family.
Following requiem Mass in Clogheen church, he was cremated in Cork crematorium.
May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.
A two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, near Roscrea, sold at auction for €110,000, almost 40% more than its reserve in a Youbid.ie auction
The overall winner for this year New Inn Spookfest is DJ Spook in da House. Well done to Damian and Deirdre O’Dwyer
