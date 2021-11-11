BIG READ: Minister opens impressive Market Yard Enhancement Project in Tipp Town

On Wednesday last November 3, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, visited Tipperary Town for a number of engagements, including the official opening of the Tipperary Town Market Yard Enhancement project and a site visit to the River Ara Walkway project.

The ceremony in the Market Yard was also attended by the Leas- Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, members of the Oireachtas, the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary/Cahir/ Cashel Municipal District, Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan and her fellow District councillors, along with council officials and representatives from the business and community sectors in the town.

The Minster unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the completion of enhancements works and welcomed the development in the heart of the town.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister paid tribute to all those who were involved in bringing the scheme to completion.

“I know the enhancement of the Market Yard has been a long term goal of the community and Tipperary County Council and I wish to congratulate you on delivering this project. Tipperary Town will be further enhanced when the second part of this project, the River Ara Walkway is completed, linking the town centre with the natural amenity of the River Ara.

“Investing in projects like these underpins my determination as Minister to ensure our town centres are vibrant and attractive places to live, work and to visit. I am delighted that my Department has been able to allocate Rural Regeneration and Development Funding of €1.1 million to this Regeneration Project in Tipperary Town which includes the development here in the Market Yard and the River Ara Walkway, which I look forward to seeing later.

“Our Rural Future represents a new milestone in the approach to rural development policy for Ireland and adopts a more strategic, ambitious and holistic approach to investing in and maximising opportunities for areas such as here in Tipperary Town. With proper planning and consultation communities can avail of funding which will transform towns and villages throughout the country.

“Since the launch of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in 2016, almost €93 million has been allocated to more than 1,300 projects across Ireland,” said Minister Humphries.

The Market Yard development was funded through Project Ireland 2040, Our Rural Future, and the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund from the Department of Rural and Community Development together with funding from Tipperary County Council.

Tony Kirwan Civil Engineering was the main contractor for this project which had a value of €494,290 and is part of the phased Town Centre Improvement Scheme for Tipperary, which will improve connections from the Tipperary Excel Arts and Cultural Centre to the River Ara and beyond.

This phase of the project included an upgrade of a section of the Market Yard as a pedestrian friendly area.

The physical works comprises the following elements; upgrading of the traffic system; upgrading of pavements including new kerbing and paving; resurfacing of road sections; upgrading of the lighting system; installation of a new pedestrian crossing on Mitchell Street linking the Excel Centre (which incorporates Tipperary Town Library and Tourist Office) with the Market Yard and the town centre; installation of street furniture and soft landscaping; and installation of a bespoke canopy structure for casual trading.

The River Ara Walkway was granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in 2020 and is being developed on a site adjacent to the Abbey School.

As part of this project an independent access bridge for the walkway, designed by Mark Murphy Consultancy and constructed by V Plant Construction, commenced in July and was completed in October.

This bridge will provide access to the River Ara Walkway which is scheduled to be completed next year and will provide a high quality, fully inclusive, nature walkway with community amenities that will be of benefit to locals and visitors to the town.

This project is being funded through Project Ireland 2040, Our Rural Future, the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) and the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme from the Department of Rural and Community Development together with funding from Tipperary County Council.