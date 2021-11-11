Premier Hall, Thurles - bingo on hold until 2022

The Management of the Premier Hall in Thurles were delighted in September when the Government gave an indication (about covid) that everything would be back to normal, or near normal , on the 22nd of October 2021.



Susequently the Premier Hall Bingo committee had meetings to discuss the possibility of restarting bingo after October22.



However, having consideration for the safety of patrons and volunteers , and the lack of parking in the vicinity of the Premier Hall, due to ongoing roadworks in Liberty Square and expected works in O'Donovan Rossa Street, we decided to put Bingo on Hold until 2022, when we hope it will be much safer to recommence .

The Premier Hall committee wish to thank the wonderful support, we had from all our Patrons in the past. WE hope that our decision will be accepted in the spirit in which it was made .

We look forward to welcoming all our friends (patrons) back in the new year.

Thank You All