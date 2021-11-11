Premier Hall, Thurles - bingo on hold until 2022

Premier Hall Thurles
The Management of the Premier Hall in Thurles were delighted in September when the Government gave an indication (about covid) that everything would be back to normal, or near normal , on the 22nd of October 2021.
Susequently the Premier Hall Bingo committee had meetings to discuss the possibility of restarting bingo after October22.
However, having consideration for the safety of patrons and volunteers , and the lack of parking in the vicinity of the Premier Hall, due to ongoing roadworks in Liberty Square and expected works in O'Donovan Rossa Street, we decided to put Bingo on Hold until 2022, when we hope it will be much safer to recommence .
The Premier Hall committee wish to thank the wonderful support, we had from all our Patrons in the past. WE hope that our decision will be accepted in the spirit in which it was made .
We look forward to welcoming all our friends (patrons) back in the new year.
Thank You All
Clonmel Commercials captain Betty Barlow being presented with the Senior B Plate by chairman of Tipperary LGFA, Lar Roche, after they defeated Templemore by 1-13 to 1-6.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.