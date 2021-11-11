Search

11/11/2021

Premier Hall, Thurles - bingo on hold until 2022

Health and safety

Premier Hall, Thurles - bingo on hold until 2022

Premier Hall Thurles

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The Management of the Premier Hall in Thurles were delighted in September when the Government gave an indication (about covid) that everything would be back to normal, or near normal , on the 22nd of October 2021.


Susequently the Premier Hall Bingo committee had meetings to discuss the possibility of restarting bingo after October22.


However, having consideration for the safety of patrons and volunteers , and the lack of parking in the vicinity of the Premier Hall, due to ongoing roadworks in Liberty Square and expected works in O'Donovan Rossa Street, we decided to put Bingo on Hold until 2022, when we hope it will be much safer to recommence .

The Premier Hall committee wish to thank the wonderful support, we had from all our Patrons in the past. WE hope that our decision will be accepted in the spirit in which it was made .

We look forward to welcoming all our friends (patrons) back in the new year.
Thank You All

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media