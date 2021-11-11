'Trip was special as it was my youngest son’s first time attending international match'

I travelled to Dublin last Saturday for the Ireland rugby match against Japan in the Aviva Stadium.

The trip was special as it was my youngest son’s first time attending a rugby international match.

Being able to see his excitement all day rekindled my own. The look of wonder on his face as we came over the Eastlink bridge and he caught a first glimpse of the huge stadium in glistening silver looming over the surrounding terraced houses.

The atmosphere was electric as it was the first time the stadium was allowed to be at capacity for two long years and Johnny Sexton was making his 100th appearance for Ireland.

He received one of several standing ovations when he came out ahead of his team, but all my son was fixated on was how bright and green the grass was.

When the national anthem started he was more interested in seeing Clonmel RFC’s name flash up on the screen than singing.

They flashed up club names on the screens from all over Ireland, which was a lovely touch, and great to see Clonmel included.

It was a great game with Ireland playing open, attacking rugby and Johnny got another standing ovation when he scored a try and again when a Japanese player presented him with a Samurai sword at the end.

The whole day reminded me of why it is so special to travel to rugby matches from seeing the excitement on my son’s face, from picking which Ireland jersey to wear in the morning, to stopping for food on the way home in the evening. As is his want, my son was full of questions all day long.

What was the first game I remember? The first game I went to? My favourite game? The conversation flowed all the way up to and back from Dublin.

And it got me to really think about my favourite travels to rugby matches. Ireland are going to be playing the All Blacks this Saturday to a sold out crowd and most of my favourite trips to matches have all involved seeing the All Blacks defeat us.

There must be something uniquely Irish about celebrating heroic failures in sport.

Maybe it has something to do with my Clare roots and spending my youth in the 70s, 80s and early 90s travelling to Munster hurling finals and always coming away from another loss, but always willing to go back for more with hope.

The most memorable rugby match I have attended was Munster against the All Blacks in Thomond Park on November 18, 2008. We were in our seats a good hour before kick-off to savour the atmosphere.

It was the official opening of the new Thomond and the stadium was full early as everyone wanted to see the famous haka.

The stadium was enveloped in a mixture of thick, icy fog and the smoke from the fireworks giving the stadium the intimidating feel of a medieval colosseum. Limerick weather is the real 16th man.

My memory of the game is a cacophony of sound which started when the Aircorp helicopter came through the mist and an airman abseiled to deliver the match ball. The roars got louder when Munster lined up shoulder to shoulder to face the Haka.

There were rumours all week of something special but when the four New Zealanders in Munster stepped forward to lead a haka response the crowd drowned it out with an intensity I had never seen before. Which made the silence offered for the All Black haka even more remarkable.

The cheers of the crowd never waned again from the start to finish of that magical match.

My memories of great matches are always just a few incidents and feelings.

The fear was we would be thrashed.

But very quickly it was obvious Munster would show the All Blacks why no team enjoyed going to Limerick. Munster tore into every tackle and ruck with a ferocity and reckless abandon that left the All Blacks reeling.