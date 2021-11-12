EDITORIAL: Story about a Tipp woman who went to a hotel for a trip away with her friends

There was a story recently about a Tipperary woman who went to a hotel for a trip away with her friends.

The hotel - which isn’t located in this county - is well-known and very popular across the island and is in a large city.

The elderly woman was surprised to learn that the hotel they were staying in for a few nights did not take any cash whatsoever.

Fortunately, this woman had a bank card she could use but the several hundred euro she had brought with her for the few days was going to be no good to her nor the hotel. The hotel wanted plastic money, nothing else.

Cash is still legal tender for the buying of goods and services - and it is astonishing that any establishment would take such a hard line with regard to cash; Covid or no Covid.

Peg Rossiter, Alice Leahy, all prominent Tipperary women have written in recent weeks about people being pushed online. And they have highlighted an important point which isn’t too far removed from a cashless society.

It is really quite concerning. We’re diving head first into a cashless society without any regard for the people it affects or those who may be left behind wondering what to do with the pension money they collect each week. Is this the way it is all going?

“That €50 I owe you, I don’t have the cash to give you but I can Revolut it to you if you want.”

Money is fast-becoming this airborne thing, constantly floating around in the ether, seemingly non-existent but for a selection of numbers on a digital display.

And this isn’t a change in society that is just affecting those of a certain generation.

There are those in their 30s, 40s and on along too who still prefer cash. We seem to have little or no choice when it comes to this transition.

It’s staggering how fast certain consumer behaviours can become the new normal for everyone and we all, businesses and banks especially, just move along with them without any regard for those who may not want to come with us.