My most vivid recollection of nightclubs is having chicken ‘n’ chips halfway through the disco.

Back in the day, at some point in the evening, lights were raised and we would all head to the dining area for a pit stop.

As we took on board the nourishment, we knew that it was a sort of “half-time” in the whole affair. The break in proceedings gave everyone a chance to “cool the jets” and strike up conversations with our fellow revellers.

The modern male clubber comes armed with a “vaccination passport”, a gallon of hair gel, attired in jeans so skinny that only a circus contortionist could pull on.

The idea that he would be forced to eat a plate of chicken in between rounds of shots is anathema to him. He doesn’t know what he is missing with the mighty craic we had during “lights up” in the Minella in the good old days.

I’ve noticed a pattern emerging in my use of the old “vaccination passport”. Firstly, it needs to be stated that Clonmel has an outstanding level of compliance with vaccination cert compliance in the hospitality sector. Each coffee shop/restaurant checks everyone entering for much-needed refreshments with the whole procedure running smoothly.

In my own case and I’m sure it is similar for all patrons of establishments in rural Ireland, that once you’ve shown your passport once, there is less need the next time and the next time, if you get me.

In other words, if you are “known” to the proprietor and they’ve scanned you, is there really a need to keep scanning you each time.

I understand the need for taking a phone contact each time you enter a restaurant, makes sense. Once you are vaccinated and you’ve shown proof it is impossible to unvaccinate yourself. In larger urban settings where everyone is a stranger then the need to check and recheck makes sense.

In rural Ireland, Patrick Murphy from down the road, who pops in for a mug of tea and a scone every Friday, is unlikely to need a constant recheck.

My personal experience around the “ID” aspect of the whole rigmarole goes something along these lines. In the established town centre venues then a, “write your phone number down” seems to suffice. As I head to the out of town franchises, there,

I’m often asked for ID. It all depends on the age of the server. If the server happens to hold a Free Travel Card, because of age then I’m in luck.

The younger hospitality worker is oblivious to the county wide fame of yours truly, so IDs are demanded and checked.

As we emerge slowly from lockdown, a fine example of the can-do spirit is the “Clonmel Remembrance Walk Committee” who are presenting their “November Coffee Evening” on Tuesday, November 23, 7:30 pm, Church of the Resurrection Hall, Fethard Road.

We would like to wish Thomas Ryan and all the committee members the very best of luck with the evening.

Apologies for a shorter column, this week folks, at the time of writing I’m not at my best. I’ve been under the weather these last few days.

And yes, I’ve had “The Test” and everything came back fine. Until next time.