Browne calls for commitments rather than aspirations for Tipperary

The lack of clear commitments to key Co Tipperary transport infrastructure was raised in the Dáil this week by Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne.

He was speaking in support of Sinn Féin’s plan for balanced regional development and investment in public transport.

Teachta Browne said:

“Rural communities have been dismissed by the government for far too long. The days of Development Plans or aspirational documents being used to stall real action must end.

“This tactic was apparent in the recently published National Development Plan which made no mention of the need for a by-pass of Tipperary town, and only referred to the N24 project as being ‘subject to approval’.

“This is an example of how a non-committal attitude towards rural Ireland persists, despite the urgency for projects such as a by-pass of Tipperary town being highlighted in the Dáil continually.

“We need clarity on this and on all of the projects alluded to in the National Development Plan.

“During my time in the Dáil I have heard so many aspirations coming from government benches, but little in the way of real action.

“Take the Connecting Ireland rural transport plan, was there any reference to the X12 service being restored for Roscrea and Nenagh? No there wasn’t.

“Has the Minister for Transport any intention to stop rolling works closures on the Ballybrophy Line in favour of getting the job done in one go?

“No, he hasn’t. He didn’t even give me his views on it when asked in a Parliamentary Question.

“And when announcing the Connecting Ireland plan, it was suggested that the new standard for rural bus services is at least three return trips daily.

“So why doesn’t this standard apply to the North Tipperary and South Tipperary rural rail lines which have such potential?

“Rural Ireland continues to face the same old struggles to do business or to travel to work or education – or even to get to our overcrowded hospitals and pressurised GPs.

“Yet, in the NDP as much attention was given to plans to extract water from the Shannon as was given to any projects for Co Tipperary.

“Vague aspirations with no detail, or bland comments about a Town Centres First policy are meaningless.

“These are just some of the reasons that SF needed to introduce a motion demanding a balanced approach to development in rural Ireland that helps our towns, villages and rural communities, as well as a statutory requirement that all Government Departments and public bodies undertake rural impact assessments in relation to measures that have a socio-economic impact on rural Ireland.

“We need this Government to come clean with people instead of disguising delay through the appearance of glossy brochures.”