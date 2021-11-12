LATEST: Revenue seize €160,000 worth of drugs destined for addresses which included Tipperary

CREDIT: Revenue
On Friday, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized over 7.8kgs of herbal cannabis and 252 ecstasy tablets.
The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €159,700, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey (pictured below), concealed in parcels labelled as various types of ‘herbal tea’, that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
The drugs seized were destined for addresses in Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary
No further information available as investigations are ongoing.
