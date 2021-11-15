BREAKING: Planning granted for massive telecommunications structure near Tipp village

Planning application approved
Planning has been granted for a massive telecommunications support structure near a Tipperary village.
Vantage Towers Ltd made the application to Tipperary County Council for the erection of a 24m high lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment all enclosed in security fencing at Mantlehill Great, Golden.
The council attached five conditions to their decision.
