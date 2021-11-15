Fancy a challenge? Fixer-upper three-bed house in Tipperary on sale for €130,000

The School House, Garrycloher, Clonmore South, Cahir, Tipperary
REA Stokes and Quirke are delighted to bring to the market this landmark, listed, historic and superbly located three-bedroom and two bathroom former school house.
The residence which oozes character and charm is superbly located circa 3km from the town of Cahir and the views from the property need to be seen to be truly appreciated.
The residence which has been substantially modernised and refitted is located on a mature landscaped site of circa 0.3 Acres with the benefit of its own septic tank.
An opportunity to acquire such a unique residence that has been substantially renovated and yet has retained all its' character and charm rarely occurs so don't miss out.
