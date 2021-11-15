Search

15/11/2021

Halloween night ruined in Roscrea, Tipperary, by a 'small minority'

An official complaint has been lodged with gardaí in Roscrea

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Halloween night celebrations were ruined for some residents in an estate in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, after alleged incidents of a criminal nature marred the night for many young people, heard this months’ municipal district meeting. 

Cllr Michael Smith said an official complaint has been lodged with gardaí concerning events which occurred on Halloween night in Roscrea, particularly in Kennedy Park. “They are investigating what went on that night. It was terrible. A lovely estate that worked so hard, that delivered so much, in our town - that night was destroyed for so many young people.” 

The local authority should put in place a plan so Kennedy Park isn’t targeted again.” Could the environment section put in a byelaw to offer “hope” to local residents. “To ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again, that a small minority are allowed to ruin it for others," added Cllr Smith. 

