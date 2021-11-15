Halloween night ruined in Roscrea, Tipperary, by a 'small minority'

Cllr Michael Smith
Halloween night celebrations were ruined for some residents in an estate in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, after alleged incidents of a criminal nature marred the night for many young people, heard this months’ municipal district meeting.
Cllr Michael Smith said an official complaint has been lodged with gardaí concerning events which occurred on Halloween night in Roscrea, particularly in Kennedy Park. “They are investigating what went on that night. It was terrible. A lovely estate that worked so hard, that delivered so much, in our town - that night was destroyed for so many young people.”
The local authority should put in place a plan so Kennedy Park isn’t targeted again.” Could the environment section put in a byelaw to offer “hope” to local residents. “To ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again, that a small minority are allowed to ruin it for others," added Cllr Smith.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.