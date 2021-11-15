LATEST: Gardaí currently at scene of fatal road traffic collision in Tipperary

Gardaí are at the scene
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car that occurred at approximately 4:15pm on Monday, November 15 on Main Street Borrisoleigh, Tipperary.
The driver and the only occupant of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
