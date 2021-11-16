Gardaí are investigating theft of wallet from car in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a wallet from a car in Clonmel on Sunday night.
Entry to the car located at a car park at Powerstown Road, Clonmel was gained by smashing a window. The wallet stolen from the vehicle contained a sum of cash. The car break-in occurred around 10.20pm on November 14.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area of Clonmel around the time the car was broken into to contact the station at (052) 6177640.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.